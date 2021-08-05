JANESVILLE
Thanks to a committed team of 32 volunteers, the campfires are still burning at Camp Indian Trails, 5801 N. River Road, for 330 Cub Scouts this summer.
Despite hardships stemming from COVID-19 and Boy Scouts of America’s financial obligations as part of a settlement with abuse survivors, volunteers have stepped forward to offer alien invasion-themed summer camps with dens named “Area 51” and “The Space Invaders.”
“One parent phoned in asking for ‘Alien Hall’ when it’s Allen Hall,” Indian Trails District Director Andrew Olsen said.
Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops have been under increasing financial pressure. Boy Scouts of America reached an $850 million settlement with more than 60,000 victims suing over sex abuse over several decades. The organization began seeking bankruptcy protection in February 2020 to try to reach resolution of claims and create a compensation fund for victims, The Associated Press has reported.
The settlement has also affected local troops, compounding the lack of fundraising during the pandemic year and interruption of activities. Despite these challenges, those who either grew up in Scouts or saw children benefit from the organization sprung to action to resurrect the camp.
After camps were canceled, volunteers including camp directors Sharon Mellom and Mike Cole, Indian Trails District Chair Kelly Blada, Aaron Teche, and others started planning in March and had a full lineup of archery, bottle-rocket launching, nature programming and more by the summer’s start. Poisonous plants were to be identified along with deer and turkey tracks.
Because aquatic programming is expensive, the group didn’t use the pool but is hoping to return to splashing in the future.
Roxanne Klingenmeyer, a mother of scouts, was thrilled with the offerings.
“We love it. The kids get to do fun stuff, and they love archery. This year staff are volunteers. This wouldn’t have happened without them,” Klingenmeyer said.
The volunteers didn’t feel too burdened with their duties, which range from kitchen tasks and restroom cleanup to archery, arts and crafts, and more.
“It’s such a blast, and it’s so much fun,” Mellom said. “You have all these activities and adventures, and you get to share it with them.”
While in typical years Camp Indian Trails serves upwards of 600 Cub Scouts with 15 to 18 paid staff, the number of available staff members this summer dropped to two. Cub Scouts are for those in elementary school grades while older kids can camp as part of Boy Scouts at a site in Mauston.
The responsibilities of running camp didn’t seem to deter the volunteers, who used vacation time from work to devote themselves to activities.
“A volunteer staff is more challenging, but it is also more engaging. It created a lot of buy-in,” Cole said.
Cole, who mows the 170-acre property, helps fix things and organizes activities, used the bulk of his vacation time this summer on camp. An auto technician in his day job, Cole is a lifelong scouter who is getting help from his wife and 17-year-old son. Cole said the activities provide bonding experiences for families and lifelong memories for scouters.
Blada, who does pharmaceutical research by day, said she saw her kids go through the program. She is impressed with how it introduces children to careers and builds character. She said a bug specialist and a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy with a police dog were coming to present this week. There were plans underway for a campfire program toward the end of the summer and other surprises.
“The enthusiasm has been encouraging, and it’s helpful to know we are providing what we can to keep youth growing and healthy and building people of good citizenship and character,” Mellom said.