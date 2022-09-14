Volunteer Amanda Lounsbury spreads out new mulch throughout a garden bed in downtown Janesville during United Way Blackhawk Region’s 10th anniversary Day of Caring and Campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 14. A scheduled 50 projects spread across numerous agencies and organizations took place in the region on Wednesday.
Volunteers Vivienne Fields, right, and Laura Pfeifer weed a garden bed in downtown Janesville during United Way Blackhawk Region’s 10th anniversary Day of Caring and Campaign on Wednesday. A scheduled 50 projects spread across numerous agencies and organizations took place in the region on Wednesday. Story and more photos, page A2.
City of Janesville employees Dustin Lundt, Justin Weberg and Willie Rumppe, left to right, paint a fence while volunteering during United Way Blackhawk Region’s 10th anniversary Day of Caring and Campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 14. A scheduled 50 projects spread across numerous agencies and organizations took place in the region on Wednesday.
City of Janesville employee Ton Fahey helps paint the trims on the bathroom facilities of Traxler Parker while volunteer during United Way Blackhawk Region’s 10th anniversary Day of Caring and Campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 14. A scheduled 50 projects spread across numerous agencies and organizations took place in the region on Wednesday.
Volunteer Amanda Lounsbury spreads out new mulch throughout a garden bed in downtown Janesville during United Way Blackhawk Region’s 10th anniversary Day of Caring and Campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 14. A scheduled 50 projects spread across numerous agencies and organizations took place in the region on Wednesday.
Volunteers Vivienne Fields, right, and Laura Pfeifer weed a garden bed in downtown Janesville during United Way Blackhawk Region’s 10th anniversary Day of Caring and Campaign on Wednesday. A scheduled 50 projects spread across numerous agencies and organizations took place in the region on Wednesday. Story and more photos, page A2.
City of Janesville employees Dustin Lundt, Justin Weberg and Willie Rumppe, left to right, paint a fence while volunteering during United Way Blackhawk Region’s 10th anniversary Day of Caring and Campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 14. A scheduled 50 projects spread across numerous agencies and organizations took place in the region on Wednesday.
City of Janesville employee Ton Fahey helps paint the trims on the bathroom facilities of Traxler Parker while volunteer during United Way Blackhawk Region’s 10th anniversary Day of Caring and Campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 14. A scheduled 50 projects spread across numerous agencies and organizations took place in the region on Wednesday.
JANESVILLE -- Public spaces around Rock County got a refresh Wednesday as hundreds of volunteers painted, weeded and cleaned for hours as part of the annual Day of Caring event.
Traxler Park facilities received a facelift – the pavilion just east of the bleachers was transformed from its former Lions Club yellow and blue to two shades of gray, with matching paint on the nearby bathrooms and the trash receptacles. The work was done by city of Janesville public works staff from varied departments, city Public Works Director Mike Payne said.
The updated paint complements the parking lot work the city will do in Traxler Park later this fall, Payne explained.
“It's a highly visible location – lots of activities with the Aqua Jays in this location,” he said. “We wanted to get representatives from across … public works, and we have most divisions represented. So it's just been a fun, good opportunity to meet some people and try something different.”
The event, hosted by United Way and in its tenth year, celebrates the anniversary of the United Way Blackhawk Region’s merger, created from the former Stateline and North Rock County organizations. Volunteer projects were hosted in Milton, Janesville, Beloit and Roscoe, Illinois.
The Day of Caring also serves as the United Way’s annual campaign kickoff, a news release from the organization said. The nonprofit will look to raise $2 million or more in the next year.
South of Traxler Park as public works staff were starting to wind down their painting work for the morning, volunteers stood on the Riverwalk gearing up to beautify the downtown.
Britten Langfoss, the Downtown Janesville, Inc. design chair, led the group of 22 volunteers who cleaned the Riverwalk through weeding and trash pick-up.
The Day of Caring clean-up project helps supplement what city staff otherwise don’t have the capacity to complete, Langfoss said.
“The city staff is just so overwhelmed by how much we have to do, that there's just no way that their staff can get it all done,” she said. “There's been a huge investment (in the downtown) by not only the public, but the private (sector). And so we're really just being good stewards of our investments and making sure that we're doing something we're proud of, and making sure it looks good.”
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.