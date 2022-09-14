JANESVILLE -- Public spaces around Rock County got a refresh Wednesday as hundreds of volunteers painted, weeded and cleaned for hours as part of the annual Day of Caring event.

Traxler Park facilities received a facelift – the pavilion just east of the bleachers was transformed from its former Lions Club yellow and blue to two shades of gray, with matching paint on the nearby bathrooms and the trash receptacles. The work was done by city of Janesville public works staff from varied departments, city Public Works Director Mike Payne said.

