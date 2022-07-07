01STOCK_JANESVILLE_WATERTOWER

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Patriotic Society needs volunteers to help remove flags from veterans’ graves on Saturday, July 9, at Oak Hill and Mt. Olivet cemeteries.

Volunteers will begin at 8 a.m. and meet at the Oak Hill Chapel on North Oakhill Avenue.

Participants should wear comfortable footwear and weather appropriate clothing.

