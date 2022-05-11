Volunteers needed to place flags on veterans graves in three Janesville cemeteries Gazette staff May 11, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Janesville Patriotic Society is seeking volunteers to help place American flags on veterans’ graves in three Janesville cemeteries.Volunteers are needed at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park on Milton Avenue. Residents will meet at the mausoleum to receive flags and instructions on locating veterans’ graves.Volunteers will also meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at the chapel entrance of Oak Hill Cemetery for similar instructions on placing flags in Oak Hill and Mount Olivet cemeteries.The patriotic society advises volunteers to wear walking shoes and to dress appropriately for the weather. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Parker High School’s Megan Ehle to compete at national forensics competition Memorial Day weekend Fresh lavender, kettle corn and a guy with a pet iguana: Janesville's downtown farmers market returns Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022 Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022 Public record for May 2, 2022 Court listings for April 18-24, 2022 Public record for April 25, 2022 Court listings for April 11-17, 2022 Public record for April 18, 2022 Court listings for April 4-10, 2022