JANESVILLE

The Janesville Patriotic Society is seeking volunteers to help place American flags on veterans’ graves in three Janesville cemeteries.

Volunteers are needed at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park on Milton Avenue. Residents will meet at the mausoleum to receive flags and instructions on locating veterans’ graves.

Volunteers will also meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at the chapel entrance of Oak Hill Cemetery for similar instructions on placing flags in Oak Hill and Mount Olivet cemeteries.

The patriotic society advises volunteers to wear walking shoes and to dress appropriately for the weather.

