JANESVILLE -- The Gazette’s local Volunteer of the Week is Ken Gold, a retired doctor who has been volunteering at HealthNet of Rock County since 2020.
Prior to volunteering, Gold worked at Beloit Clinic for 53 years and he said COVID-19 was what made him retire. He said he was aware of HealthNet but hadn’t really thought much about it. Then, a friend mentioned it and he decided to volunteer.
He said he started out working virtually in October of 2020 and then started working in-person in February 2021.
He works two days a week, sometimes three depending on the number of volunteers. The mainly works in primary care.
He said he loves working with the patients at HealthNet because he can take time to really get to know them.
“When you go to the doctor now, you’re on the clock. You’ve got 10 minutes to tell them your life’s story and then you're out the door,” he said. “I’m doing the kind of care that I wish everybody could have.”
He said it’s fulfilling to work with a group of people who are appreciative of getting care; most of the people he works with are uninsured and part of underserved communities in Rock County.
“It’s allowed me to continue to ‘meddle’ in people’s lives and continue to take care of them,” he said. “ Volunteering isn’t entirely altruistic; I am getting just as much out of helping them as they are. It's a win-win situation,”
He said working with members of hispanic community who use HealthNet has led him to find new interests such as learning Spanish. He said he spends about half an hour a day practicing Spanish on Duolingo.
Gold said people should use their expertise to find ways to help others because volunteering is very fulfilling for all involved.
“Volunteering is a two way street; there is a good feeling you get when you help people and that is good for everyone," he said
