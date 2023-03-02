JVG_230303_VOW.jpg
Retired in 2020, Dr. Ken Gold now volunteers twice a week at HealthNet in Janesville.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE -- The Gazette’s local Volunteer of the Week is Ken Gold, a retired doctor who has been volunteering at HealthNet of Rock County since 2020.

Prior to volunteering, Gold worked at Beloit Clinic for 53 years and he said COVID-19 was what made him retire. He said he was aware of HealthNet but hadn’t really thought much about it. Then, a friend mentioned it and he decided to volunteer.

