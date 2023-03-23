JANESVILLE — The Gazette’s local Volunteer of the Week is Cathy Turner, a retired administration assistant who has been giving of her time at ECHO for 5 years.
Turner said that she worked for a flooring distributor in Madison for 20 years before deciding to retire in 2016 and move to Janesville, her husband’s hometown.
She said that after they moved to Janesville in 2017 and got settled she realized she needed to do something and she couldn’t just stay at home.
She said her mother was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and many other things and so she wanted to find something in the area to help with. She originally started volunteering at her church with funeral lunches and through that heard about ECHO.
She said she hadn’t known about ECHO beforehand so she looked it up and spoke to the volunteer coordinator Fran Brien.
She said that Brien is the reason she has continued to volunteer at ECHO. She said she is incredibly welcoming and will work to find a job that fits your schedule.
She said she started out by stuffing Easter baskets and helping with other projects like school supplies drives and putting together Christmas presents. Then she started working in the food pantry and she really enjoys working there because of the interactions with the people the ECHO helps.
“It makes me realize that we are all in this together,” she said. “Getting to know these people has made me a better person.”
She said getting to know other volunteers is inspiring because they all come from different backgrounds while working together to help others.
“It’s in the name of Everybody Cooperating to Help Others,” she said. “We are there to help those who need an extra hand; regardless of your background or situation, we could all use a little help.”
She said she would tell people who are looking to volunteer at ECHO to “give Fran a call, she’ll find a job for you.”
