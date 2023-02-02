The Gazette’s local Volunteer of the Week is Cameron Rebarchek, who has served on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville since 2014.

His full-time job is spiritual welfare and mission advancement manager at Cedar Crest retirement community in Janesville.

Rebarchek_Cameron.jpg

Cameron Rebarchek

