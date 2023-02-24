The Gazette’s local Volunteer of the Week is Michael Davis, who has been volunteering as a board member of KANDU Industries, Inc. since 2018.

Davis currently serves as the vice president on the board of directors. He works as a lawyer at Nowlan Law, LLP.

