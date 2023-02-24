The Gazette’s local Volunteer of the Week is Michael Davis, who has been volunteering as a board member of KANDU Industries, Inc. since 2018.
Davis currently serves as the vice president on the board of directors. He works as a lawyer at Nowlan Law, LLP.
He said that due to his background as a real estate attorney he has been a major player in the consolidation of KANDU’s offices, historically spread throughout Rock County . He said in the past year he and the board have helped to downsize the Best Event catering business which is a subsidiary of the nonprofit that’s proceeds help to benefit the organization.
“It has been a lot of governance of the organization and working towards the best possible outcome for our clients,” he said.
He said he was asked by a colleague to volunteer with KANDU. He said he became a lawyer to help people in need and at KANDU the mission is to help people who have special needs. He said he saw that the people KANDU serves needed an advocate and the organization fits his personal philosophies.
“I don’t like people being taken advantage of,” he said. “I want to help make sure people have equal opportunities in the community and in life…the mission spoke to me and I couldn’t turn it down.”
He said that the attitude of everyone who is a part of KANDU is what keeps him involved.
“The clients come in everyday with a smile on their face, they are just happy to have a place to go and to be treated as individuals,” he said. “Everyone is just so appreciative”
He said this personal motto is “a rising tide lifts all ships,” and by helping others you are helping yourself. He said he wants his children to grow up in a community where people help each other to succeed and volunteering is a great way to achieve that.
