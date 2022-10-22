Candidates for Wisconsin's 43rd Assembly district shared their stances on a host of topics, from abortion to affordable housing, inflation and state funding for schools, at a virtual forum Friday night that was streamed live on YouTube.
Republican Marisa Voelkel, who lives in the town of Janesville, and Democrat Jenna Jacobson, of the village of Oregon, answered seven questions each during the forum, that was produced by Oregon Community Access Media and moderated by the editor of The Oregon Observer.
The election is Nov. 8.
The 43rd District’s boundaries were redrawn this year to include portions of southern Dane County and portions of Rock County west of Janesville.
In Rock County, District 43 now includes Edgerton and Footville, all of the towns of Janesville, Porter, Fulton and Center and part of the town of Plymouth.
In Dane County, it includes Stoughton and Oregon, Edgerton, and all of the towns of Dunn, Rutland, Dunkirk, Albion and Pleasant Springs.
Voelkel
Voelkel introduced herself as a mother of eight, with three sons currently in the military. A registered nurse, she works for an international organization as a reviewer and educator on healthcare regulatory compliance and as a physical environment specialist.
Voelkel also has a master’s degree in business administration and has owned and operated several businesses with significant budgets. She said that makes her qualified to work on balancing the state budget to get a return on investment, while adequately funding state programs and departments.
This is Voelkel’s first time running for political office. She said she joined the race in part out of a growing concern about a disconnect between state representatives and their constituents.
Issues she said she has heard a lot about on the campaign trail include public safety, property taxes, inflation, and education.
Jacobson
Jacobson introduced herself as a mother of three, married 20 years, currently in her third term on the Oregon Village Board. In Oregon, she has chaired both the village's public safety and personnel and finance committees, and has been vice chair of the village’s housing coalition that’s worked to address housing affordability.
Jacobson formerly worked as a housing program specialist for Dane County, assisting the homeless. She has a degree in personal finance and also formerly worked as a financial analyst. Jacobson said she is running because she values the freedom to learn, freedom to vote, and freedom to choose, and wants to make sure people's concerns are heard, represented, and elevated in the legislature.
Abortion
Both candidates addressed abortion, a hot-button topic after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the constitutional right to abortion. The court’s decision left in question in Wisconsin whether an 1849 state ban on abortion is legally enforceable.
Voelkel framed herself as pro-life but added that she brings a “unique perspective” as the victim of rape when she was 14, who went on to have an abortion. Years later, however, when she was pregnant with twins, her appendix burst, and she took a different course. She said she chose to go ahead with a complicated surgery rather an option presented to her, of terminating that pregnancy.
As a nurse, Voelkel said she has held the hands of many women ending their pregnancies. She said whether they've made that choice or have been forced to for a broad spectrum of reasons, it is always traumatic.
Voelkel said, however, she doesn’t support repealing the state’s 1849 abortion ban. She said it does have some safeguards, allowing a pregnancy to be ended as a necessary “medical procedure,” such as for an ectopic pregnancy. She said those situations differ from an elective abortion, performed as birth control or for convenience.
Jacobson argued, meanwhile, that the 1849 law should be repealed, and abortion decriminalized in Wisconsin. She said she believes abortion decisions are between women and their doctors.
Referring back to Voelkel’s abortion as a teenager, Jacobson said her takeaway is that Voelkel had a choice – that has now been taken away. Voelkel said she supports the right of all women to choose to go through with a pregnancy, or not, in consultation with their doctor.
Housing
Voelkel share her view on the difference between the need for affordable housing and homeowners being able to afford to remain in their current home.
She said government spending, such as Rock County’s $96 million plan for a new jail and school operating referendums, is sending property taxes skyrocketing, on top of inflation. Voelkel said rising taxes hurt people on fixed incomes, who have a disability, or are on Social Security, and said she wants to make sure people can stay in their homes. She said rather than spending taxpayer money on affordable housing programs, government should let people keep more money in their wallets so they can pay their rent or mortgage.
Jacobson, meanwhile, said the state needs to create new opportunities for developers to build affordable housing, with less red tape and fewer complicated processes to make it easier to get high-quality projects done. She said just because someone is low income, doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a quality place to live.
Inflation
On inflation, Voelkel said she would seek to reduce property and income taxes for Wisconsin residents and would cap taxes for disabled people on fixed incomes.
Jacobson said she supports Gov. Tony Evers' plan to spend Wisconsin’s $5 billion surplus and a 10% tax cut for middle-income state residents. But she called those just “conversation starters,” and said she would like more discussion in the legislature about state shared revenue and levy caps, that affect local government and school budgets. She said state government policies have made it harder for communities like Oregon to fund municipal services. Jacobson also said she wants to look into expanding the state’s child tax credit.
School funding
On the question of whether Wisconsin schools are adequately supported financially, and whether that is leading to a rise in school operating referendums, Voelkel said schools have been well-funded with a “great deal of money.”
She said the state has spent $700 million on education since 2019, on top of $2.6 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds, and $112 million in funding for mental health and special education programs. Concerned that property tax increases affect even those who do have children in school, Voelkel said proposed referendums should be reviewed to ensure transparency as to where taxpayer money is going on.
On the question of whether teachers should earn more money, Voelkel said teachers are undervalued and underpaid, but said the priority for spending should be improving student academic proficiency.
Jacobson said of the eight school districts in the 43rd Assembly District, almost all have held an operating referendum in the past six years, which increases property taxes.
She said the state needs to relook at its state school funding formula, which has not changed in decades, with the goal of taxpayers keeping more money in their pockets. She said the current formula has created a disparity between lower and higher income school districts, and geographically between rural, suburban and urban school districts. She said the result is that many teachers and students don’t have the resources they need to succeed.