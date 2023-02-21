MILTON – A Milton business that offers golfers a way to virtually build their skills has moved into new space in the Crossroads Business Park at Highways 26 and 59.

Owner Carl Markestad said Carl’s Place, 1650 Putnam Parkway, has a simulation room with five screens at its new site, up from one at its prior location on High Street.

