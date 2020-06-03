JANESVILLE
The Janesville Woman’s Club will hold a virtual fundraiser from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, to help it cover operating expenses.
The club is using a grant it won from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to complete work on its building. However, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it from holding a key spring fundraiser, leaving it short of operating funds, according to a news release.
Titled “Quarantine Kentucky Derby—Where Masks are the New Hats,” the June 10 fundraiser will feature auction items such as gift certificates, baskets and original artwork by local artists Dava Dahlgran, Connie Glowacki and Nancy McKinnon, according to the release.
The club will set up a watch party with a projector and screen for drive-in viewing, weather permitting. Everyone attending is required to wear masks. Facebook users can view the livestream via their app, and non-Facebook users can tune in via a URL the club will release June 10, according to the release.
Residents can learn more about the event by visiting the Quarantine Kentucky Derby Fundraiser Facebook page.