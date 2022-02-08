JANESVILLE

The annual Forward Together Celebration will be held as a free virtual event from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 12.

Hosted by the Beloit and Janesville Leagues of Women Voters, this event and fundraiser celebrates local efforts to promote and protect citizens' rights to vote in free and fair elections.

The guest speaker will be Kelly Beadle, impact and outreach manager for the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University.

Registration closes on Feb. 10.

For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/5ak24bez.

