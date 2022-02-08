Virtual Forward Together Celebration planned for Feb. 12 Gazette staff Feb 8, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe annual Forward Together Celebration will be held as a free virtual event from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 12.Hosted by the Beloit and Janesville Leagues of Women Voters, this event and fundraiser celebrates local efforts to promote and protect citizens' rights to vote in free and fair elections.The guest speaker will be Kelly Beadle, impact and outreach manager for the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University.Registration closes on Feb. 10.For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/5ak24bez. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville metal band cracks Billboard's Top 40 Police: 5 people robbed Janesville Walgreen's of cash, drugs at gunpoint Armory in downtown Janesville sold to Burlington wedding venue operators Restaurant review: Sammy's Hill Top in Janesville is tip top for food, atmosphere New suites give Janesville-area stylists a shot at opening their own salon spaces Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Feb. 7, 2022 Court listings from Jan. 24-30, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 17-23, 2022 Public record for Jan. 25, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 10-16, 2022 Public record for Jan. 17, 2022 Public record for Jan. 13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 3-9, 2022 Public record for Jan. 4, 2022 Court listings for Dec. 20-26, 2021