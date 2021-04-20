The League of Women Voters, the Welty Environmental Center and the Ice Age Trail Alliance will host a virtual forum called "Carbon Neutrality for Janesville by 2050?" from 6:30 to 8 pm. Thursday, April 22.
The forum is designed to provide context and rationale for a resolution passed by the Janesville City Council in February to set a goal to reach carbon-neutral emissions by 2050, according to a news release.
Panelists will also discuss the challenges and opportunities the resolution presents to the city.
Panelists include Maggie Darr, operations director for the city of Janesville; Dan Cunningham of Forward Janesville; Wes Enterline, sustainability director at UW-Whitewater; Jeff Hanson of Alliant Energy; Megan Levy of the state Office of Energy Innovation; Andy Stoltman of the state Department of Natural Resources; Brenda Plakans of the Welty center; and Dennis James of the trail alliance.
People can register at lwvjvl.org/upcoming-events to receive a link to the virtual forum.