JANESVILLE
The Delivering Bags of Hope fundraiser will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, with a virtual cooking show featuring chef Ace Champion.
Residents can follow along and cook with Champion during the fundraiser. Registration is free and includes recipes and a grocery list that mimic the chef's recipes and list.
Tickets cost $35 and include a Chef Champion seasoning. VIP tickets cost $100 and include a $25 gift card to Festival along with other Chef Champion merchandise.
A silent auction also will be held, with proceeds supporting the Delivering Bags of Hope program.
To buy tickets, text BOHtix to 91999 or visit tinyurl.com/bohtickets. For more information and to stream the show, visit tinyurl.com/bohtickets.