JANESVILLE
Deb Kline Tollefson has been walking to help the poor and hungry for more than 30 years.
She signed on for her first Janesville CROP Hunger Walk “to do something good” and has not missed one in three decades.
This year will be no exception, but the 2020 walk will be different from all others.
Organizers have scheduled a virtual walk because of the coronavirus and the need for people to stay 6 feet apart from each other.
Kathy Holcombe, event coordinator, said people can determine their own routes and distances “to walk, rock, dance or whatever.”
Or they can donate without walking because the need is critical.
“This is a fundraiser,” Holcombe said. “If people want to be part of a walk, they can do whatever they want. But we encourage them to donate.”
She said they might “walk together apart” beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 26, or they can choose any time that is convenient.
“You can walk from room to room in your house, walk around the block or hike through a park,” she said, “but please remember to maintain your distance from others so we can all stay healthy.”
A critical time
Most of the money from the fundraiser helps the efforts of Church World Service, a faith-based group that fights hunger and poverty in places around the globe.
ECHO, a Janesville-based organization that provides food, temporary housing and transportation to people in need, will receive 25% of the money.
Holcombe said the walk is especially important this year because the COVID-19 pandemic has created a spike in need for food and resources, both locally and around the world.
“ECHO is drowning trying to deal with all the people out of work who need food, housing and with trying to get homeless people off the streets and somewhere safe,” Holcombe said. “ECHO is on the front lines of this.”
Every year, Church World Service targets different concerns.
This year, it is working with a coalition of churches and religious groups to launch a global appeal to help with the humanitarian relief effort for COVID-19.
Last year, the Janesville-area walk raised $53,000, ranking it 15th nationwide in the amount of money collected.
More than $13,000 went to ECHO.
Residents can give online or they can drop off donations the afternoon of April 26 at the Cargill United Methodist Church parking lot, where Holcombe said she will be walking the perimeter of the parking lot.
“We are hoping people post whether they walked and how far on our Facebook page,” she said. “We thought it would be fun for people to see what others have done.”
Planning to walk
Kline Tollefson plans to physically walk a route of her choosing.
Since her first walk, she has tried to bump up the amount of money she raises annually. Last year, she raised almost $5,500.
“It takes a lot of effort,” she said. “I send postcards and make phone calls asking for pledges. I ask people in person when I see them.”
Kline Tollefson walks because she realizes she is blessed.
“We have so much,” she said. “We have a great deal more than what we need. We don’t realize the conditions some people live with.”
Kline Tollefson spoke to her husband, Jim, for the first time while on a CROP walk nine years ago.
They have been married for eight years.
Jim Tollefson has been taking part in the walk for more than 20 years.
“It’s important to help people around the world,” he said. “It’s important to do good for someone else.”
