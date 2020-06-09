JANESVILLE
The Janesville Area CROP Hunger Walk raised more than $38,000 during its virtual fundraising walk this year, according to a news release.
Held virtually April 26 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the walk let participants set their own courses and distances.
About $9,100 of the proceeds will be donated to ECHO to meet the housing, food and transportation needs of low-income families. The remaining money will be given to Church World Service to fight hunger throughout the world.
Residents can still donate to the CROP Hunger Walk at crophungerwalk.org/janesvillewi.