JANESVILLE
Rock County's Aging & Disability Resource Center will offer a free, virtual “Caregiving & Technology” program at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Darcy Toberman and Cori Marsh will lead the seminar and show participants resources and technology that can help with daily activities and challenges.
Registration is required. Participants will receive program materials and a connection or Zoom link after enrollment.
To register for the Zoom link, call 608-741-3600 or email cori.marsh@co.rock.wi.us.
For more information, contact Marsh at 608-921-7165 or cori.marsh@co.rock.wi.us or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/adrc.