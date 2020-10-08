JANESVILLE
The Rock County Council on Aging is offering a virtual "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" series from Oct. 20 through Nov. 24.
The program offers guidance and tools to help caregivers care for themselves and their loved ones. Sessions will teach caregivers how to identify and manage stress, difficult feelings due to loss, schedule changes and increased responsibilities.
Sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. Participants must have access to a desktop computer or tablet with internet access. The program leader will call before the first session with instructions.
A $10 donation is suggested to cover costs for the caregiver help manual.
Registration is required by Tuesday, Oct. 13. For questions or to register, call the Council on Aging at 608-757-5309.