The Gazette asked readers earlier this month to share stories of vintage Christmas decorations that are important to them.
A handful of people responded with sincere accounts reflecting the same sentiment:
The best holiday decorations are not the prettiest or the brightest, but the ones that hold the most meaning and memories.
Let’s start with Millie and Jerry Burdick of Janesville.
They were the new kids on the block when they moved to their South Lexington Drive home in 1986.
In October, they couldn’t help but notice that Marsh and his wife, Anna, who lived across the street, were putting up Christmas decorations.
“Anna would supervise and measure to make sure Marsh got everything just right,” Millie said. “There was a lot of grumbling on Marsh’s part.”
Anna loved Christmas and wanted to make certain the decorations were up before the weather turned nasty.
“Marsh went along with it because he loved his wife,” Millie said. “He was just a wonderful person.”
Anna died in 2004.
Marsh kept her belongings, including her clothes, just as they were for a long, long time.
He also discontinued the tradition of holiday decorating.
“It wasn’t that he didn’t like Christmas,” Millie explained. “It’s because it was a painful thing that reminded him of Anna.”
One day in 2010, Marsh invited Millie to his house, where he gave her a box labeled “Santy Claus.” Inside was a homespun Santa wreath, which used to be a key part of their annual decorating.
Millie graciously accepted the gift.
When Marsh died in 2012, “Santy Claus” took on added meaning.
“Every year when we bring it out of storage, our adult children smirk,” Millie said. “I realize it is a tad over the top, but to me it is a fond memory of dear neighbors.”
Millie remembers Marsh as “something special.”
“He probably would be angry with me for making a big deal out of this,” she said. “He was a private person.”
Nowadays, all of Millie’s original neighbors are gone, and she and Jerry are the older folks on the block.
Still, one thing remains the same.
“’Santy Claus’ will always be a part of our Christmas,” Millie said. “It is a fond memory of Marsh and Anna.”
A treasured Santa doll
Ron Shuler of Janesville keeps a worn Santa Claus doll with a long family history in his living room.
The retired teacher doesn’t know for sure how the doll came into his mother’s possession.
He thinks it might have been a store display at Janesville’s former S.S. Kresge Store, where his mother, Ruth, was an assistant manager many years ago.
Some things are more certain.
Ron’s father, William “Bill” C. Shuler, returned home from World War II in 1945 and married Ruth.
During their first Christmas together, Bill and Ruth had a photo taken with Bill’s mother, his grandfather and the Santa Claus doll.
Two years later, Bill and Ruth are joined in a Christmas photo by their first child, Jimmy, and the straw-filled Santa doll with a painted cloth face.
At Christmas in 1950, another photo shows Jimmy sitting on the floor with his baby brother, Ron, near a Christmas tree. And, yes, the Santa doll is in the photo.
For years at Christmas, the boys took turns sharing a bed with the doll.
“Needless to say, he was much loved,” Ron said. “But his face got pushed in; his white beard got shorter and grayer, and his suit showed considerable wear.”
Eventually, Ruth made the doll a more durable suit.
Decades later in 1989, Ron traveled to Paraguay to adopt a 3-year-old boy, whom he named William “Billy” E. Shuler.
At Christmas, Ron, who was single, and his new son used the fellowship hall at Cargill United Methodist Church as the setting for a photo.
Ron has been a member of the church since he was a boy.
In the photo, Ron wore a Santa Claus suit his mom sewed for his dad, and Billy sat on Ron’s lap wearing a homemade miniature Santa jacket.
In front of Ron and Billy was—you guessed it—the Santa doll as well as a small feather tree decorated with items Ron bought in Paraguay. Ron has never taken down the tree because it reminds him of the first Christmas with his son.
He also cherishes the long-lived Santa doll.
“As a collector of Christmas and a member of the Golden Glow of Christmas Past, my Santa doll has very little monetary value,” Ron said. “But to me, he is priceless considering that he has been photographed with five generations of my family.”
More memories
For some Rock County families, Christmas traditions have deep roots.
Consider Valeria Pakes of Edgerton.
Every Christmas for 51 years, she has looked forward to the stable for Jesus built by her husband, Norm.
“Soon after we married, Norm began his yearly Christmas tradition of building a Lincoln Log stable,” Valeria said.
Norm builds the stable with a partial set of Lincoln Logs left over from his childhood.
The couple inherited an old set of worn clay crib figures that fit in nicely with the faded-green Lincoln Logs.
Valeria calls the stable “a timeless piece of history” that “rests at the foot of our yearly Christmas tree.”
Carolyn Veek of Evansville never forgets to put her beloved cornhusk dolls on the family’s Christmas tree.
When Carolyn married at age 19, she ordered six cornhusk dolls from the Spiegel catalog.
“Every year for 53 years, I can’t resist getting them out of my tote and putting them on the tree,” Veek said. “They are darn cute, and I love them.”
They are not the only ornaments with a special place in her heart.
Another favorite is an angel her daughter made in kindergarten in 1975.
The angel’s wings and halo are made from pipe cleaners with tattered foil wrapped around one and not the other.
“No matter what kind of topper I see or would like on the tree, the angel has been there for the last 43 years,” Veek said. “Both my daughter and the tree topper are my angels.”
A few years ago, Suzy Zweifel of Evansville inherited an 18-inch plaster Christmas tree.
The tree has a light inside that shines through holes in the plaster.
“In itself, it is not that special,” Zweifel said. “But I inherited it when my mom passed.“
Zweifel figured she would display the tree for a few years in honor of her parents. That was a dozen Christmases ago, and she is still enjoying the tree.
“Somehow, it has come to mean much more to me than I would ever have imagined,” Zweifel said. “Each year when I put it up, I feel a real connection. Now, it just wouldn’t be Christmas without it.”
Anna Marie Lux is a Sunday columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264, or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.
