BELOIT

VetsRoll and several area communities will join forces to sponsor the Stateline Area Salute to Vietnam Era Veterans at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Blvd.

Vietnam veterans from southcentral Wisconsin and northern Illinois will be honored and will receive medallions for their service. Area communities that are participating include Janesville, Beloit, town of Beloit, Clinton and Orfordville and several in Illinois: South Beloit, Rockton, Roscoe and Machesney Park.

The Wisconsin Remembers Vietnam Veterans Wall from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum will be on display during the ceremony, and Haven Nicole Wells will sing the national anthem.

Attendance is free. Registration is encouraged but not required; visit form.jotform.com/92266690912160.

For more information or to access the registration form, visit the Stateline Area Salute to Vietnam Era Veterans Facebook page.