JANESVILLE

A Victorian house at 103 N. Chatham St. will be open for public holiday tours in December, and proceeds will benefit animal rescue Friends of Noah.

Hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13, 14 and 20 through 23.

Fifteen Christmas trees will be placed throughout the house, and visitors also will see various dollhouses, Santa’s workshop, and Christmas village and North Pole displays.

Admission is free, but cash donations will help Friends of Noah.

For more information, visit friendsofnoah-wi.org.