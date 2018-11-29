JANESVILLE
Friends of Noah is holding a Victorian holiday open house at 103 N. Chatham St.
Visitors can explore the historic home decorated with 15 Christmas trees, doll houses, a Christmas village and North Pole display.
The open house runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 14-15 and 21-22 and from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23.
Admission is free with a cash donation. Proceeds will benefit the Friends of Noah animal shelter.
For more information, call Lois Corwin at 608-501-5209 or visit friendsofnoah-wi.org.
