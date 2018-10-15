The two people who died in a car-bus crash Saturday night on County N were identified Monday by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
They were Savannah M. Sloniker, 20, of Waterford, and Anthony Tre Shaun Payton, 22, of Whitewater.
Sloniker was the driver of a Honda Civic. Payton was her passenger.
The car crossed the centerline and hit the coach bus, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office release.
No one on the bus was injured. The bus was taking the Bethel University volleyball team home to St. Paul, Minnesota, after a match at UW-Whitewater.
The accident in the 9200 block of County N, near County KK in the town of Lima was reported at about 8:12 p.m. Saturday.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Department.
This story may be updated.
