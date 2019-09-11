JANESVILLE

The name of the woman who died in a two vehicle crash Monday northwest of Footville was released Wednesday.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department identified the woman as Rachelle M. Dement, 29, of Beloit.

The accident occurred about 3:56 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West County B and North Coon Island Road. Dement collided with a dump truck and was ejected from her vehicle, according to a previous Gazette article.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Dement died from injuries sustained in the accident, according to the release.

The death remains under investigation.