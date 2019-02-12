JANESVILLE
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department has released the name of the man who died in a two-vehicle accident Monday on County G.
Brent S. Boehlke, 53, of Janesville died after his car was struck by a full-size pickup truck.
Police were called to County G about about one-quarter mile south of Sunny Lane in the town of La Prairie at 8:13 a.m. Monday.
A northbound pickup driven by a 62-year-old man lost control on the slippery road, crossed into the opposite lane and struck the car driven by Boehlke.
Both men were wearing seat belts.
Boehlke was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
