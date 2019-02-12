JANESVILLE

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department has released the name of the man who died in a two-vehicle accident Monday on County G.

Brent S. Boehlke, 53, of Janesville died after his car was struck by a full-size pickup truck.

Police were called to County G about about one-quarter mile south of Sunny Lane in the town of La Prairie at 8:13 a.m. Monday.

A northbound pickup driven by a 62-year-old man lost control on the slippery road, crossed into the opposite lane and struck the car driven by Boehlke.

Both men were wearing seat belts.

Boehlke was transported to a local hospital, where he died.