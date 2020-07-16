TOWN OF TURTLE
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Thursday released the name of the victim in a fatal crash Monday night on Interstate 43 near Schroeder Road.
Karl D. Wolf, 44, of Darien was driving south on the Interstate when his pickup truck veered off and struck a guardrail.
Rock County sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:29 p.m. and found Wolf unresponsive after being ejected from his GMC Canyon pickup. He had not been wearing a seat belt.
Wolf was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner confirmed he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The Wisconsin State Patrol and medical examiner’s department are investigating the crash.