SOUTH BELOIT, Ill.
VetsRoll co-founder Mark Finnegan said his organization has a law firm on retainer specializing in COVID-19 policies to provide guidance as plans start taking shape for the 2022 trip to Washington, D.C.
After trips were canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19, the organization is planning carefully to get the veterans and Rosie-the-Riveters on the road again. The backup has led to more than 700 war veterans on the waiting list, eager to go to the nation’s capital to view the national war memorials and other sites.
“We still have a handful of World War II veterans in good health waiting to go,” Finnegan said. “We are making every effort to not cancel (for a) third year.”
Finnegan noted there are myriad policies and codes in the various states and with bus carriers, restaurants and hotels to navigate. Although the omicron variant is throwing a wrench into 2022 planning, the trip is still on schedule for now, set for May 22-25, provided COVID-19 numbers don’t substantially increase.
VetsRoll, which provides free motor coach transportation to Washington, D.C., for war veterans so they can view the war memorials, typically takes 220 veterans in addition to volunteers and assistants. There is the possibility of having to decrease the number of people on the trip due to COVID-19, although that is just one of many potential scenarios the organization is considering, Finnegan said.
VetsRoll continues to receive strong support. On Wednesday, Joe Caruana from Rockford, Illinois, his 100-year-old father and World War II U.S. Army Veteran Sam Caruana; his son Mark Caruana; and his brother-in-law Bill Levine arrived at Finnegans’ RV in South Beloit to deliver a $3,000 check on behalf of Rockford Generation, where Mark Caruana is an operations and maintenance manager.
Sam Caruana served in the 104th Infantry regiment known as the Timberwolves. He served in France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands and was part of liberating Nordhausen, a sub-camp of the concentration camp Dora-Mittelbau, where he found only some people alive. So many had died, Sam Caruana recalled having to enlist the help of nearby German people to help bury them all, a haunting memory he won’t forget.
Over the years, Caruana stayed in close contact with the Timberwolves after the war, and their children became friends. Although many have died, he said their children still visit. In 2017 he went on the VetsRoll trip.
“It was a wonderful and unbelievable trip,” he said.
Caruana said his favorite part of the trip was being greeted by fire trucks and police cars as the veterans came into the various towns along the way.
On Wednesday, he signed a hat a man from North Carolina had sent VetsRoll. The man had hoped for Caruana’s autograph.
Mark Finnegan said in the first part of March, the possible 220 veterans for the 2022 excursion will be selected.
“We are currently accepting applications from veterans of the Vietnam War era and earlier. Because of the backlog, the eligibility of service is 1966 and earlier. They had to be on active duty and honorably discharged,” Finnegan said.
Finnegan said there is a one-page application on vetsroll.org.
Finnegan said VetsRoll has kept busy with smaller events during the two years it hasn’t been able to take trips, offering a lot of landmark birthday celebrations, including drive-by parades for those turning 95 and older.
In August, a cast of veterans and other honored guests brought history to life at a special event at the Eclipse Center when VetsRoll hosted a Millennium of American History event, featuring veterans and women who worked on the homefront during World War II.
“We had about 500 in attendance,” Finnegan said.
Although VetsRoll scaled back on its fundraising efforts, in January it held its largest fundraiser of the year in Orfordville—its meat raffle and medallion raffle. The next one, which will also include a quilt raffle, is set for Feb. 12 at the Orfordville American Legion.
The Shopiere meat raffle is held every Sunday at the Shopiere Tap at noon.
Because VetsRoll hasn’t offered trips for two years, the organization has shared its proceeds with other charities, including the Rock County Cancer Coalition and numerous police and fire departments.
VetsRoll was founded in 2010.