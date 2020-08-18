ELKHORN
Rain or shine, VetsRoll co-founder Mark Finnegan says area veterans and families will have a fun outing to look forward to in an effort to raise funds and support military veterans.
VetsRoll plans to host its fifth annual summer golf outing Saturday, Aug. 22, at Evergreen Country Club, at 6246 Highway 12/67 in Elkhorn.
The net proceeds will go toward funding the 2021 VetsRoll trip to Washington, D.C.
“The key thing is it supports our program and allows us to raise funds for our 2021 trip,” Finnegan said. “This year it’s special because of the virus, they (veterans) haven’t been able to stay in touch with our usual families and sponsors. It’s going to be nice for them to get out of the house for an afternoon and put all the bad news behind them for an afternoon.”
Even though the annual VetsRoll motor coach trip to tour national war memorials in Washington, D.C., has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Finnegan said the golf fundraiser for the trip still can be offered with safety precautions in place.
To sign up for the event, visit VetsRoll’s Facebook page or go to the website at vetsroll .org. More information about safety measures and health policies is available online. Anyone with questions can contact Finnegan via email at Mark@VetsRoll.org.
Finnegan said the organizers hope to see between 18 and 24 teams of four people play golf. The cost is $100 per person.
Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. at the club, where boxed lunches will be served. Shotgun start for the first hole is at 1 p.m. After playing golf, participants will be treated to their usual steak dinner.
Anyone who wishes to golf but does not have a group of four can sign up and will be paired at random with other golfers. Participants may also use their own golf cart instead of pairing up, in an effort to maintain social distance.
Finnegan added there are also options to sponsor holes in memory of a veteran who has died.