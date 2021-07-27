BELOIT
A cast of veterans and other honored guests will bring history to life at a special event at the Eclipse Center on Aug. 15, the anniversary date of Japan surrendering to end World War II.
VetsRoll is hosting a Millennium of American History event, which will feature 23 veterans and women who worked on the homefront during World War II who are age 95 and older, VetsRoll co-founder Mark Finnegan said.
“This is amazing history, and we will never have the opportunity to do this again,” Finnegan said. “I think it’s going to be huge.”
The master of ceremonies will be Mike Austin, a local radio personality with WJVL. An honor guard will be on hand, short film clips will be played and the audience will be able to hear history from selected veterans.
“We would really like to see a strong turnout of 16- to 24-year-olds. It’s not a video game or a black-and-white movie,” Finnegan said. “These veterans were in their teens and 20s. Hopefully, it will resonate with some younger crowd members that these veterans did some amazing things.”
Scheduled guests include retired National Guard Brig. Gen. James P. Daley, U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Marcia C. Anderson and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John L. Borling. Borling was a prisoner of war in Vietnam with the late U.S. Sen. John McCain. World War II military vehicles also will be on display outside.
Tickets to the free event are available on the VetsRoll website, vetsroll.org. Tickets are held as will-call, and no-shows will be released at the door. There are around 500 spots available, including those for the honored guests. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and the roughly two-hour program starts at 11:30 a.m. Finnegan said VetsRoll will furnish water and encouraged attendees to eat before arriving.
“The very youngest of World War II veterans are now 93 years old, with most in the 95 to 98 age range,” Finnegan said. “We will never again have the opportunity to assemble so many World War II veterans and Rosie the Riveters for one program.”
Finnegan said he got the idea for the event after learning that 16 veterans in the VetsRoll database were turning 100 to 106 years old this year, with another four turning 99. With the veterans getting up in years, Finnegan said the hope was to get 10 of them together in a room for an interview about history.
After Finnegan started contacting them, he discovered that many of them are in extremely good health.
As of Monday, Finnegan had a lineup of 23, including a D-Day medic, a Battle of the Bulge Purple Heart recipient, a Pearl Harbor veteran and two veterans who served in the China Burma India theater, a part of operations in WWII that many overlook, Finnegan said.
“One veteran had 3,000 combat hours flying an unarmed plane over the Himalayas,” Finnegan added.
Another veteran will be an Okinawa Army paratrooper who was also assigned to provide protection for Gen. Douglas McArthur leading up to the Japanese peace treaty on the USS Missouri. Attendees can also hear from a veteran who survived his ship being sunk by a kamikaze attack and a tank driver from the Battle of the Bulge who helped liberate Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria.