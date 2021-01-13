BELOIT
VetsRoll, which provides free transportation for war veterans to view the war memorials in Washington, D.C., has canceled the trip for the second year in a row.
The organization, which has transported hundreds of veterans in the annual motor coach trip for 10 years, cited concerns about COVID-19 as the reason for canceling the trip again.
"We are very encouraged by the release of the vaccines, but we feel with the age groups we host on our trip it is best to err to caution and work on plans for the 2022 trip," a news release from VetsRoll stated.
Mark Finnegan, president and co-founder of VetsRoll, said in an email that some of the veterans who go on the trip are 72 to 105 years old, and the VetsRoll board did not want to put anyone's health in jeopardy.
The trip was planned for May 23-26, leaving from Beloit's Eclipse Center.