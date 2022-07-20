Veterans Service Department offices closed week of July 25 Gazette staff Jul 20, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEThe Rock County Veterans Service Department offices in Janesville and Beloit will close Monday through Friday, July 25 to 29, according to a Veterans Service Department news release.The department will have an informational booth at the Rock County Fair Tuesday through Sunday, July 26 to 31, according to the release.Staff will respond to office inquires and messages upon re-opening, according to the news release.For more information or questions, call the Janesville office at 608-755-5552 or the Beloit office at 608-363-6280. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville lands food, pharma, dairy equipment repair facility on east side Milton High School baseball standout Kilen not selected in first rounds of MLB's amateur draft Rock County weighs selling Job Center site for Kwik Trip redevelopment Death notices for July 15, 2022 Blood alcohol of man arrested for fourth OWI was five times the legal limit Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for July 11-17, 2022 Public record for July 15, 2022 Court listings for July 4-10, 2022 Public record for July 8, 2022 Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022 Court listings for June 13-26, 2022 Public record for June 24, 2022 Public record for June 17, 2022 Court listings for June 6-12, 2022 Public record for June 10, 2022