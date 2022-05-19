They’re all gone now.
The 99 Janesville-area men from Company A of the 192nd Tank Battalion operating out of the Wisconsin Army National Guard building on High Street in downtown Janesville were sent to the Philippines in 1941. Only 35 returned home alive, and they have all passed away—but their legacy lives on.
Lewis Wallisch of Janesville was the last remaining survivor until died Oct. 7, 2009 at 88.
Vietnam veteran Pat Brown of Janesville has devoted a large part of his retired life to ensure that today’s Janesville-area residents remember and commemorate the 99 tank battalion men who fought and died during World War II and the men who survived and came home to transition back to civilian life, make the Janesville area their home and raise families.
This year, Brown and Chris Campbell are co-chairs of an event to remember those veterans.
“We always plan on an annual event to remember the 99, but COVID prevented an event the last couple of years,” said Brown, a retired Janesville Police Department officer. “This year we are reviving with a ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters at 1015 Center Ave. in Janesville.”
The event will feature displays of artifacts and memorabilia about the Janesville 99 along with featured speakers.
“We are inviting the public to attend and learn about the history of the Janesville 99 and their tank unit that served in the Philippines,” Brown said. “And” he added, “their infamous Bataan Death March.”
The Janesville 99 became the Janesville 35 after Japanese soldiers killed 64 of them during and immediately after what became know as the Bataan Death March that began on April 9, 1942, after Allied forces surrendered after the Japanese victory in the battle of Bataan.
The march for the Janesville 99 began in Mariveles, a few miles northwest of Bataan. For most of the 99, the march ended at a Japanese prison facility called Camp O’Donnell, approximately 70 miles away in northern Luzon.
Toward the end of the war, Janesville 99 survivors were transported by rail to nearby ports and then carried by ships to detention camps in Taiwan, China and Japan. Some of the Janesville men were killed on the ships when American aircraft sank the unmarked vessels not knowing Allied troops were aboard.
Those who survived the voyages saw some of their buddies die in the final prison camps before Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, 1945. The war officially ended on Sept 2, 1945, and the 35 Janesville 99 survivors returned to Wisconsin.
The brutality and inhumane treatment of the Janesville 99 during the Bataan Death March is documented in a book by the late Dale R. Dopkins of Janesville titled “The Janesville 99: A Story of the Bataan Death March.” The book can be downloaded from Janesville’s Hedberg Public Library’s website.
Dopkins’ book helps readers understand what the Janesville 99 endured, but even a hardened battle veteran said it is difficult to fully grasp the enormity of their suffering.
“I simply cannot envision what the Janesville 99 went through,” said Bill Pember of Janesville. Pember served as a Navy corpsman assigned as a medic to a Marine unit in Vietnam.
“There’s also no way to imagine what the survivors went through after returning home,” Pember said. “I can’t help but think that the horrors of the death march had a lasting effect on them even though most of them returned to what appeared to be a normal civilian life.”
Pember speaks with knowledge of the lasting effects of war and combat.
While attending to a fallen Marine in Vietnam, Bill was shot in the shoulder and neck. He spent four weeks aboard the hospital ship Sanctuary for treatment of his wounds. He recovered and was sent back into combat, where he was wounded again before being sent back to the Great Lakes Naval Center near Chicago to recuperate.
The importance of remembering and honoring the Janesville 99 cannot be overemphasized, Pember said.
“They served their country, they fought and most of them died under unimaginable conditions,” Pember said. “They sacrificed; some gave the last full measure so the world would remain free from tyranny. It is only fitting that we continue to honor them, and I applaud Pat Brown’s efforts to keep that honor alive.”