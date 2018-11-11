JANESVILLE
Non sibi sed patriae.
It means, “not for self but for country." It often appears on flags representing the U.S. Navy, but it’s a phrase that applies to all veterans.
On Sunday morning, those who served their country and those who wanted to honor them gathered at the Traxler Park warming house for the annual Veterans Day celebration.
This year’s Veterans Day also marked the centennial of the end of World War I. Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day and honored the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918 when World War I ended. Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.
This year’s speaker was William Williams, a Vietnam veteran.
“When I was growing up in Janesville, I never thought about Veterans Day,” Williams said.
That was until Wednesday, Oct. 3, 1965 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army and became a part of the 196th Light Infantry Brigade, 2nd Battalion, 1st Division. The 196th lost 1,185 men between the years 1965 and 1972, and another 5,591 were wounded.
Williams, who was an M60 machine gunner, felt many of those losses firsthand. He talked about the two young men from Chicago who were killed when he was off on “R&R,” rest and relaxation.
“I came back and saw their two empty cots,” Williams said. “We never asked why; we just kept going.”
He also remembers the Dec. 1, 1966, death of William Schneider, a fellow graduate of Janesville High School.
Spc. Schneider was posthumously awarded a Silver Star for his bravery under fire during a search-and-destroy mission with 196th Light Infantry Brigade. Schneider, “with complete disregard for his own personal safety,” moved forward under fire to help a seriously wounded fellow soldier, according to a story in the Sept. 4, 1967, Gazette.
And every Veterans Day and Memorial Day, Williams places a rose on the grave of Bob McCartney.
“He was my friend. He was in the social studies class where I met my wife,” Williams said.
Sgt. McCartney was in an armored vehicle when it hit a land mine, Williams said.
Williams was at home in bed when a friend came over and asked him if he was going to the funeral.
“I just couldn’t do it,” he said.
Williams carries those losses—and many others—with him every day.
“There’s not a day that goes by when I don’t think about Vietnam,” Williams said during an interview after the ceremony.
He remembers coming home from Vietnam, and only his parents and his wife, Mary, were there at the airport to greet him.
He compares that to the Honor Flight he recently took. Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization that provides veterans with a trip to Washington, D.C. to provide them with “honor and closure.”
“There were probably 1,500 people that greeted us in Washington, D.C., and about 3,000 when we arrived in Madison,” Williams said.
He credits Mary for keeping him going all these years.
“I couldn’t do it without her,” Williams said. “When I wake up in the middle of the night, she’ll reach over and say, ‘You’re all right.”
Williams has also made it a policy to provide his own kind of support to other veterans.
“Whenever I meet a veteran, I always say, ‘Welcome home,’” he said.
