Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JANESVILLE
Vendors for the 2021 Rock County Senior Fair can now sign up to participate, according to a Rock County Council on Aging news release.
Spots are available for vendors to showcase their services for Rock County seniors at the fair on Friday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will be held at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center, 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville.
For pricing and registration information, contact Teena Monk-Gerber at 608-758-8455 or teena.monk-gerber@co.rock.wi.us.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.