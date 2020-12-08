TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE
A vehicle caught fire in the town of La Prairie after it was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, a Rock County Communications Center supervisor said.
Janesville firefighters and Rock County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 3 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Maple Lane Road and Van Allen Road, the supervisor said.
A Janesville fire official on scene could not immediately provide further details.
The extent of injuries—if there were any—was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon.