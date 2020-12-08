01STOCK_FIRETRUCK_GENERIC

TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE

A vehicle caught fire in the town of La Prairie after it was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, a Rock County Communications Center supervisor said.

Janesville firefighters and Rock County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 3 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Maple Lane Road and Van Allen Road, the supervisor said.

A Janesville fire official on scene could not immediately provide further details.

The extent of injuries—if there were any—was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon.

