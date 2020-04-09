TOWN OF FULTON
I'm prone to manic giggling lately.
I’ve been at home too long.
When I did go into town today, a fellow shopper at an essential store described my mask and gloves as “b-------.” Thanks, pal. If I'd had my wits about me, I would have told him to go to the pizza section and pick out his tombstone. Giggle, snort, grimace.
I had another outburst when I heard seed companies are overwhelmed with orders. Everyone, it seems, wants to plant a victory garden.
During World Wars I and II, the government encouraged people to grow their own food. It helped save food for the troops, but more important, it gave people a sense that they were doing their part.
Let me speak plainly, just like the guy at the store: If you want to start your own seeds so you can grow vegetables from scratch, congratulations. It requires time and patience, but it can be rewarding.
If you want to start seeds because you think you're going to save money, well, we wish you the best.
Here are a few plain truths and practical advice about seed starting and getting a garden going.
Q: I am alternatively terrified and anxious. Will gardening help?
A: Yes. Although it’s a relatively new field, horticultural therapy has been shown to reduce anxiety, depression and stress.
Q: Isn't it just like a journalist to giggle maniacally about seed starting?
A: I do not giggle as a journalist, but as a gardener. One of my favorite books is “The $64 Tomato: How One Man Nearly Lost His Sanity, Spent a Fortune, and Endured an Existential Crisis in the Quest for the Perfect Garden.”
The title says it all. An ideal seed-starting operating involves a lot of equipment: grow lights, a heated grow pad, seed-starting mix, a spritzer bottle, and plastic flats or biodegradable pots.
Here are the basics of tomato seed starting from Johnny’s Selected Seeds, a commercial and home garden company with an excellent reputation. And, no, I do not own stock in Johnny's.
Johnny's advises not to start too early. Leggy plants that have open flowers or fruit when planted outside won't do well.
"Sow ¼ inch deep in flats, using a soilless mix (not potting soil) five to six weeks before plants can be transplanted after frost danger," Johnny's says.
"Keep temperature of the starting mix at 75 to 90 degrees. Tomato seeds germinate very slowly in cooler soil. When the first true leaves develop, transplant into plug trays or 3- to 4-inch pots for large, stocky, seven- to eight-week transplants for earliest crops. Grow seedlings at 60 to 70 degrees. Water only enough to keep the mix from drying. Fertilize with fish emulsion or a soluble, complete fertilizer.”
Now comes the tricky part: transplanting outside or “hardening off.” That's the process of exposing plants to sun and wind for a little while each day. Do this repeatedly, gradually increasing the time outside.
If you’re not keeping track of expenses, a mini greenhouse can help. The one I bought at Aldi’s for $20 is in its fourth season. It’s shelving with a plastic covering that can be zipped open and closed, helping to keep the sun and wind off your tender seedlings.
If you're looking for more cost-effective gardening, buy plants at your local nursery in May. When independent nurseries such as K&W Greenery and Oak Village open up again in May—here’s hoping—they’ll need our support.
Q: My Aunt Florence used to grow tomato plants from seeds on her window sill. Will that work?
A: Please do grow plants on the window sill. However, tomatoes grown from seed on a window sill don’t germinate as well and tend to be leggy. That means when you move them outside, you have to be careful about exposing them to sun and wind.
Healthy plants are going to be more resistant to the diseases tomato plants can pick up.
Q: I’m determined to start seeds. How do I know which seeds to start and when they should be started?
A: Most seed packages will say something such as, “Start eight weeks before last frost or before plants can be transplanted outside.” The last frost in our area is usually May 15. However, most gardeners won't put frost-sensitive plants such as tomatoes and peppers into the ground before June. 1.
If the last frost has passed and the soil temperature is still too cool, the plants will sulk until the weather warms up or—worst-case scenario—pick up a nasty fungus before they’re able to withstand it.
Q: I want to plant something right this instant, and I want it to be easy. What are my options?
A: Lettuce.
Lettuce is hardy and can be planted as early as the soil can be worked, according to Johnny's. It grows best in temperatures of 60 to 65 degrees, but seeds can sprout at temperatures as low as 40 degrees.
Unless the weather gets really cold or really wet, I’ll plant my lettuce in the ground in about two weeks.
Start your lettuce seeds in pots on the porch.
- Use seed-starting mix if you can find it. If not, potting soil will work.
- Keep the seeds lightly watered until they germinate. If the days get warm before they’ve sprouted, move your pots into the shade.
- Lettuce seedlings are fairly forgiving, but I usually wait until the plants have several leaves before putting them in the garden. Or you can plant the seeds in a couple of moderately sized pots and don't transplant them at all.
- Don’t despair. When you first plant them in the ground, the lettuce plants might languish on their sides like journalists working from home. Water them gently, and they’ll come back.
Also, for the record, I’m starting my Costa mix snapdragons from seed. According to Johnny’s, they have “exceptionally robust stems” and are “bred for performance under short days and low temperatures.”
Q: I’m not a gardener but want to plant a victory garden. What can I grow successfully my first year?
A: Lots. Easy, cool-weather crops you can start in May include lettuce, carrots, green onions, kale, beets, peas and cabbage. Put them in the ground and water gently until germination.
When the frost danger has passed, plant summer and winter squash and beans. That’s also the time to buy healthy tomato, pepper, eggplant and other plants from a nursery.
Q: All that seems like a lot of work. What else can I do to get fresh vegetables throughout the summer? Can I come to your house for shelling peas?
A: Step. Away. From. The. Peas. Garden shelling peas are the champagne of crops. If you want fresh vegetables, consider the farmers market or—even better—a community-supported agriculture program, or CSA. With a CSA, you pay in advance for vegetables from spring through fall. Often, you can visit the farm and see what the farmers do to keep your food safe and delicious.