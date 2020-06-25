WASHINGTON
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., has introduced a bill to name the Muskego Post Office for a Civil War soldier whose statue was pulled down during protests in Madison on Tuesday night.
The post office would be called “Colonel Hans Christian Heg Post Office,” Steil said in a news release. The post office currently is not named, a Steil aide said.
Heg was a Norwegian immigrant whose family settled in Muskego. The anti-slavery activist died in battle fighting for the Union.
“Ignorance is dangerous. Adding his name to his childhood home’s post office will help inform ignorant citizens of what he fought for and his work to fight injustice,” Steil said in the release.
Steil staff have talked to Muskego officials about the proposal, said Steil spokeswoman Sally Fox.