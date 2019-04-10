JANESVILLE

Van Buren Elementary School will observe its 50th anniversary with a celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the school, 1515 Lapham St.

Student artwork and robotic demonstrations will be displayed at the open house and art fair. The school band and orchestra will perform, and a drawing for the PTA raffle basket will be held.

Student leaders will present the Van Buren time capsule during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m.

In honor of the anniversary, each grade collected more than 50 donated items for each of six local charities, including GIFTS Men's Shelter, Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, Head Start, Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, YWCA Care House and KANDU Industries.

Students' families, alumni and the public are welcome to attend the celebration.