WHITEWATER
The UW-Whitewater Music Department is still seeking instrument donations for its “Be Instrumental” campaign to help music students, according to a university news release.
“The donations we have received to date are incredible generous,” Mike Dugan, department chair, said in the release. “But we are still in need.”
The music department is accepting financial and instrument donations for UW-W music students. Instruments still needed include trombones, alto saxophones, clarinets, violins, cellos, string basses, oboes, cornets or trumpets, horns, bassoons and percussion practice pads and stands.
A donor can donate a used instrument in good condition and receive a letter verifying the donation as a gift. The department requests that any repairs be made before donation. If that is not possible, instruments will be examined and appraised.
Residents also can donate money or buy an instrument through White House of Music, 2101 Springdale Road, Waukesha. Chris White, president and CEO of White House of Music and a UW-W alum, will add a year of free service for any instrument bought and donated as part of the campaign.
For a full list of needed instruments, visit white-house-of-music-inc-uww.square.site. To donate, visit uww.edu/cac/music/be-instrumental.
For questions or more information, email uwwmusic@uww.edu.