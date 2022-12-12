190519_UWWGRAD02

UW-Whitewater students participate in spring commencement in 2019.

 UW-Whitewater photo/Andy Manis

WHITEWATER—About 630 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater students will cross the stage to receive degrees this Saturday, Dec. 17.

Interim Chancellor John Chenoweth will preside over the two-hour long ceremony, that begins at 10 a.m. in the Williams Center at the Kachel Fieldhouse, 907 W. Schwager Drive.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you