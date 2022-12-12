WHITEWATER—About 630 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater students will cross the stage to receive degrees this Saturday, Dec. 17.
Interim Chancellor John Chenoweth will preside over the two-hour long ceremony, that begins at 10 a.m. in the Williams Center at the Kachel Fieldhouse, 907 W. Schwager Drive.
Commencement speaker
This year’s commencement speaker is Jen Rulon, who earned a bachelor of science degree with a minor in psychology in 1993. She has been a marine animal trainer and behaviorist at SeaWorld, as well as a 15-time Ironman triathlete. Rulon has also been a TedX speaker and has had writing published in Triathlete Magazine, Runners World and The New York Times.
Student speaker
Jacquelyn Schimke is this year’s student speaker. She will be awarded a master of science in education degree Saturday in special education-professional development, with autism specialist, transition specialist and applied behavioral analysis certifications. In May 2021, Schimke received a bachelor of science in education degree with an emphasis on special education and cross-categorical licenses in intellectual disabilities and learning disabilities.
At Saturday’s ceremony, there will be 525 undergraduate degrees awarded, including 63 from the College of Arts and Communication, 164 each from the College of Business and Economics and the College of Education and Professional Studies, 130 from the College of Letters and Sciences and 5 that are not college-specific.
The School of Graduate Studies will award 104 degrees, including 98 master’s degrees and 6 doctorates.
The graduating class includes 5 international students, 41 military veterans and 134 nontraditional students, who are undergraduates 25 years of age or older. Also receiving degrees will be 79 self-identified students with disabilities.
UWWTV, the university TV station, will broadcast the ceremony online at uwwtv.org.
