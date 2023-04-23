WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s American Marketing Association student chapter has been named international chapter of the year and earned the Platinum Circle title for the twelfth consecutive year.
The awards recently presented in New Orleans recognize the outstanding achievements of collegiate AMA chapters from around the world.
“UW-Whitewater is unquestionably the most successful program in the history of AMA Collegiate,” said Dr. Keith Niedermeier, former president and current member of the American Marketing Association Collegiate Chapters Council. “It is the standard by which all other chapters measure themselves.”
To win chapter of the year, the UW-Whitewater chapter had to submit an annual report on its professional development activities and competitions, social impact, chapter communications, fundraising, member recruitment, retention and engagement, operations, and the presentation of its program.
This year, UW-Whitewater’s chapter scored 99 out of 100 possible points.
“While an AMA Chapter earns Platinum status based on their reported collective accomplishments in a single academic year, it is invariably the result of years of foundation and culture building,” Niedermeier continued. “Structure, experience, and momentum built over time are crucial elements for any organization to succeed at the highest level.”
“Top AMA Chapters all have successful consulting divisions which take years to build. Client development, content expertise, and practical experience cannot occur in just a semester or two.”
“This is a tremendous accomplishment. I would also like to convey a sincere thank you to the families, alumni, and other supporters who provide encouragement to our students. This is truly a team effort,” UW-Whitewater Chancellor, Dr. Corey King, said in a release.
The UW-Whitewater AMA chapter has a history of success, with numerous regional and national awards to its name.
“I am so proud of our AMA Chapter. This group of dedicated students is such a pleasure to mentor. From fall President Madison Niezgoda and spring President Avery Goehring, down to every member, this is the best AMA chapter we have ever had. I know I say this every year, but our success is built on the shoulders of all past chapters,” UW-Whitewater AMA chapter advisor and professor, Dr. Jimmy Peltier said in a release, noting that “these students don’t succeed on their own. Co-advisors Dr. Andy Dahl, Dr. Kenyatta Barber, Dr. Dan Herlache, Dr. Pavan Chennamaneni, and Dr. John DeGraff, equally share in the quality of work they submit,” as does department administrator, Stephanie Church
“We put in a ton of time and effort year-round to be able to maintain this title and couldn’t do it without our 60-plus board members, general members, and the support from our advisors,” said UW-Whitewater AMA chapter president Avery Goehring, “We compete against some of the top universities in the world and are proud to represent UW-Whitewater and carry on the tradition of excellence.”
The UW-Whitewater team achieved more than the Chapter of the Year.
First-place finishers included: Recruitment video competition by Finn Harnett, social impact video competition by Finn Harnett and Ryan Roubik as the key actor, Marketing Week competition by Avery Goehring, overall chapter exhibit competition, and outbound competition by Madison Niezgoda. Second-place finishers included sales competition by Emily Vorpahl, and sales competition by Madison Niezgoda.
