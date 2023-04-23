Chapter of the Year

Members of the The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s American Marketing Association student chapter recently celebrated being named international chapter of the year.

 UWW AMA PHOTOGRAPHY TEAM

WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s American Marketing Association student chapter has been named international chapter of the year and earned the Platinum Circle title for the twelfth consecutive year.

The awards recently presented in New Orleans recognize the outstanding achievements of collegiate AMA chapters from around the world.

