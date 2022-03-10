Amanda Eaton is headed to a national forensics competition in Indianapolis next month after winning the Love Fest Alumni Tournament held in Eau Claire from Feb. 8 to 13.
The sophomore is the fourth representative from UW-Whitewater to attend the Interstate Oratorical Association Nationals in the past seven years.
The IOA tournament—started in 1874—is the oldest, most selective speech tournament in the country. Its national tournament is at Butler University on April 22-24. It features the two best persuasive speakers from each state.
“It feels amazing to represent Wisconsin,” said Eaton. “This persuasive speaking category is something I’ve been doing for six years. I’ve always wanted to go to this tournament.”
Forensics is competitive public speech consisting of two major categories: public address and interpretive. IOA Nationals features only persuasive speeches. Each contestant gets a 10 minute persuasive speech.
Her first-place speech that qualified her for the national competition was about the “misuse of fetal laws to incarcerate women for stillbirths and miscarriages.”
The UW-Whitewater forensics team has 10-12 members and seven coaches, with two serving as head coaches.
Most team members compete in one or two categories, but Eaton competes in five.
“I used to get nervous, but not really anymore,” said Eaton. “I just love performing. My speeches always have a purpose. They are meaningful and impactful and I’m excited to give them.”
She loves all the speeches she gives, but one that stands out is her Program Oral Interpretation (POI) speech she is doing this year.
“My POI is an interpretive piece that I’m doing this year,” said Eaton. “It’s multiple genres that are put together in one long program. It’s about religious trauma with LGBT people.”
Eaton got into forensics early as a freshman in high school.
“I liked arguing and communication,” said Eaton. “I joined the debate team and my coach suggested that I join the forensics team.”
The team practices twice a week, once as a team and once one-on-one with a coach.
“I contribute my success to my coaches,” said Eaton. “My mom has always been there to support me. My teammates are very supportive and we’re good at bouncing ideas off each other.”
