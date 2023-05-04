WHITEWATER -- The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will celebrate its graduates on Saturday and again on Tuesday during spring commencement ceremonies on its Whitewater and Rock County campuses.
On the Whitewater campus, 1,404 May and August graduates will receive their degrees on Sunday, May 13.
In Whitewater, there will be a morning ceremony at 10 a.m. that will recognize 613 undergraduate and 136 graduate students from the College of Arts and Communication, the College of Business and Economics and the School of Graduate Studies.
An afternoon ceremony the same day at 3 p.m. will recognize 504 undergraduate students and 144 graduate students from the College of Education and Professional Studies, the College of Integrated Studies, the College of Letters and Sciences and the School of Graduate Studies. There will be seven more degrees awarded, but not specific to any college.
The ceremonies, which will be about two hours each, will be in the Kachel Fieldhouse at the Williams Center, 800 W. Main Street.
Of those graduating May 13, there will be 98 students who are veterans, nine international students and 180 nontraditional undergraduate students that are 25 years of age or older. There will be 167 self-identified students with disabilities who will receive degrees.
There will be eight graduates from the Learning is for Everyone program, which is meant to provide a “complete college experience for young adults between the ages of 18-25 who have an intellectual disability,” according to the university’s website. Four of those graduates will earn an advanced certificate.
For both of those ceremonies, the commencement speaker will be Mike Domitrz, the founder of Center for Respect, an organization with a mission to prevent sexual assaults and encourage safe dating. He earned a bachelor of business administration in 1993.
Hollyn Peterson, who is earning a bachelor of fine arts with a painting emphasis, will be the student speaker in the morning ceremony. She is a three-time cancer survivor “who has overcome life-threatening obstacles in her formative years and is now flourishing as a young adult with big dreams,” wrote Jeff Angileri, the university’s marketing and communications executive director.
Davin Stravroplos, who is earning a bachelor of arts degree in political science, will be the student speaker for the afternoon ceremony. Stravroplos served as the student body president.
Stravroplos “will share his inspiring story of how taking steps outside of his comfort zone have led to his personal and professional pursuits,” Angileri wrote.
Both ceremonies will be broadcast live on UWW-TV, the university’s TV station.
Rock County
The UW-Whitewater at Rock County graduation ceremony will be on May 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Wells Cultural Center gym, 2909 Kellogg Avenue, Janesville. Robin Fox, the UW-Whitewater associate provost for academic affairs, will be the commencement speaker. Natalie Shortreed, a liberal arts major from Janesville who will study environmental sciences at the Whitewater campus, will be the student speaker.
During the ceremony, John Ramsdell will be presented with the Outstanding Alumni Award. Ramsdell earned an associate degree at the Rock County campus in 2010 and graduated summa cum laude from the Whitewater campus in 2012 with a bachelor of science in education. Now, Ramsdell teaches science and English at Marshall Middle School
The Excellence in Teaching awards, and the faculty and staff who are retiring will be announced at the ceremony.