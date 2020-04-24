WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater received national recognition as a Green Ribbon School and was awarded the Postsecondary Sustainability Award from the U.S. Department of Education, according to a department of education press release.
The award recognizes the university’s efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness and ensure effective sustainability education.
Schools were selected from a pool of candidates from 27 states. UW-W was one of five post-secondary institutions to receive the award, according to the release.
Recognized institutions will be invited to a ceremony this summer in Washington, D.C., and receive plaques for their achievements, according to the U.S. Department of Education website.