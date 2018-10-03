WHITEWATER
A current and former UW-Whitewater football coaches will attend a fundraiser after Saturday’s game to raise money for a man who says he suffered a brain injury, according to a news release.
Some players and the coaches, Kevin Bullis and Bob Berezowitz, will join the event for Thomas Hapka. The event will be after the game against UW-Oshkosh at the Willow Brook Golf Course, N9035 Highway 89, Whitewater.
The group organizing the event is Life Beyond Brain Injury. Hapka said the money will help pay his medical costs. In the future, he said he wants to expand his efforts to educate others on the issue.
More information is available by contacting info@LifeBeyondBrain Injury.org or 262-458-4090.
