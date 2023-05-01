The UW-Whitewater Collegiate DECA chapter earned 74 individual and chapter honors at the International Career Development Conference April 14-19, the most at the event. Pictured are Melanie Thiede, Kyle Spivey, Jenna Hasenstein, Jayden Williams, Ryan Hokanson, Danny O’Malley, Isaiah Wilson, Trevor Gray, Max Kampf, Elizabeth Schulz, Brody Large, Luke Magnusen, Sammi Nelson, Keelin Pierner, Arnish Gupta, Brendan Clementi, John Chapman, Parker Boehm, Chad Tjugum, Jack Oman, Samantha Budzien, Anusha Barath, MaryGrace Catania, Kara Winch, Mary Domich, Sarah Oestricher, Presley Hodges, Mayely Arreola, Anthony Gailloreto, Chris Isely and Bella Biever.
The UW-Whitewater Collegiate DECA chapter had the most individual and chapter honors, with 74, at the International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida between April 14-19.
The conference has more than 1,200 student participants from almost 200 colleges and universities who took part in case study competitions, prepared business presentations and networking events.
The UW-Whitewater chapter had 33 students at the conference. The honors the students achieved included 17 students placing in the top 10 in the world in their competitive event categories, highlighted by a chapter record seven students placing in the top three.
UW-Whitewater also took first, second and third in the Entrepreneurship Operations Case Study event.
Brendan Clementi, the chapter’s president, said the conference was an “amazing opportunity,” and that it was a chance to compete with the “best of the best.”
“I’m so proud of everyone in this chapter for their hard work that led to this unprecedented competitive success at the highest level of DECA competition,” Clementi said.
The UW-Whitewater chapter was a recipient of the Collegiate DECA Chapter Leadership Passport Award. This award recognized chapters that participate in year-long activities that enhance the experience of members through building personal and professional skills focused on innovation, integrity and teamwork. UW-Whitewater was one of only 22 schools across the organization to receive this award.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.