SOWI_230502_SCHOOLS_JANESVILLE_DECA

The UW-Whitewater Collegiate DECA chapter earned 74 individual and chapter honors at the International Career Development Conference April 14-19, the most at the event. Pictured are Melanie Thiede, Kyle Spivey, Jenna Hasenstein, Jayden Williams, Ryan Hokanson, Danny O’Malley, Isaiah Wilson, Trevor Gray, Max Kampf, Elizabeth Schulz, Brody Large, Luke Magnusen, Sammi Nelson, Keelin Pierner, Arnish Gupta, Brendan Clementi, John Chapman, Parker Boehm, Chad Tjugum, Jack Oman, Samantha Budzien, Anusha Barath, MaryGrace Catania, Kara Winch, Mary Domich, Sarah Oestricher, Presley Hodges, Mayely Arreola, Anthony Gailloreto, Chris Isely and Bella Biever.

 UW-WHITEWATER PHOTO

The UW-Whitewater Collegiate DECA chapter had the most individual and chapter honors, with 74, at the International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida between April 14-19.

The conference has more than 1,200 student participants from almost 200 colleges and universities who took part in case study competitions, prepared business presentations and networking events.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you