JANESVILLE
The burden of upcoming budget cuts will be smaller for UW-Whitewater at Rock County than for other colleges at UW-Whitewater, university officials said at a meeting Monday.
That’s good news for the Janesville campus, sister to the larger school in Whitewater. A significant enrollment drop at both campuses led UW-Whitewater administrators to announce plans to make $12 million in base budget cuts over the next two years.
On Monday, administrators spoke to Janesville residents, students and faculty in a meeting in the Kirk Denmark Theater at UW-Whitewater at Rock County.
Chancellor Dwight Watson repeated his message from previous meetings. He called for “courageous conversation” and reminded people to ask questions, get the correct information and, if possible, share correct information with the community.
Vice Chancellor Kristin Plessel told the crowd the provost has asked academic affairs to find $8 million in budget reductions.
“These budget reductions are shared across all units within academic affairs,” Plessel said.
The Rock County campus and its college of integrated studies is one of the units within academic affairs that will have to make cuts. In most cases, those cuts are being made based on student credit hours.
But the amount that will need to be cut at the Rock County campus will take into account that the local campus has had budget reductions while the Whitewater campus budget stayed mainly flat.
The other colleges under the academic affairs division will have to cut their budgets by 9% to 15%, Plessel said.
The size of cuts for the Rock County campus and the college of integrated studies has not yet been set, but Plessel said it would be in the range of 5% to 9%.
At a meeting in January, Greg Cook, interim provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, presented a temporary frame for the cuts. They included:
- 13% from the college of arts and communication.
- 10.2% from the college of business and economics.
- 8.3% from the college of education and professional studies.
- 14.5% from the college of letters and sciences.
At that meeting, Cook said percentages vary because officials looked at student credit hours, comparing the credit hours from UW-Whitewater’s peak enrollment to the 2019-20 projections to gauge student demand.
University officials have said repeatedly their inability to raise tuition on in-state students increases their budget difficulties.
A tuition freeze has been in effect for in-state undergraduate students since 2013.
The Board of Regents approved tuition increases for out-of-state and graduate students at six universities, the Associated Press reported last week.
UW-Whitewater, along with UW-Milwaukee and UW-Platteville, will increase nonresident undergraduate tuition between 1% and 3%, the AP reported.