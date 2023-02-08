JANESVILLE — After a half-decade hiatus following a University of Wisconsin system shakeup, the UW-Whitewater at Rock County campus in Janesville is poised to have sports again.

In an announcement Wednesday, UW-Whitewater officials said UW-Whitewater at Rock County has earned National Junior College Athletics Association affiliation, meaning the two-year college’s soccer and volleyball programs could re-launch for the 2024-2025 school year.

