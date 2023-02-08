JANESVILLE — After a half-decade hiatus following a University of Wisconsin system shakeup, the UW-Whitewater at Rock County campus in Janesville is poised to have sports again.
In an announcement Wednesday, UW-Whitewater officials said UW-Whitewater at Rock County has earned National Junior College Athletics Association affiliation, meaning the two-year college’s soccer and volleyball programs could re-launch for the 2024-2025 school year.
Although university officials say the athletics program doesn’t yet have a name or mascot for its teams, a spokesperson referred in an email to the program as “Rock Athletics.” UW-Rock formerly ran athletic programs under two distinctly different animal monikers: the Unicorns and the Rattlers.
The university did not release specific details of potential costs of the program, and officials said more information would become available as the individual sports programs and other plans take shape.
Whatever the program or the team names end up being, the university in 2024 and 2025 plans to launch programs for women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s bowling.
The teams would give two-year students at the community college the ability to play competitive sports after high school. The program, the university said, is not intended as a feeder system for UW-Whitewater’s main campus athletic department, which runs NCAA Division III programs.
“The purpose of offering competitive athletics at the Rock County campus is to enhance the student experience for Rock County students,” Angileri said.
Both UW-Whitewater and UW-Whitewater at Rock County have seen declining campus enrollment since 2018, when the UW-System merged its two-year schools such as UW-Rock with the closest four-year universities in the system.
During that period, Janesville’s community college has not had organized university sports programs.
According to university's fall semester tallies for both campuses, UW- Whitewater’s main on-campus enrollment slipped from 12,084 in 2018 to 10,494 in 2022. UW-Whitewater at Rock County saw on-campus enrollment slip in the same period from 975 to 593.
The NJCAA is the nation’s second-largest accredited junior college and community college intercollegiate athletic association. It has more than 500 college members.
UW-Whitewater at Rock County would be part of the NJCAA’s Region 4, which has 26 member colleges with registered athletic programs including Bryant and Stratton College in Wauwatosa, the Bobcats, as well as the Milwaukee Area Technical College Stormers.
Most of the other colleges in the same region are two-year colleges in northern Illinois and in the suburban Chicago area.
Angileri said UW-Whitewater is still working to determine whether it will host practices and games at the Janesville campus’s existing facilities, which include an outdoor field area and an indoor gymnasium.
Under an emerging plan, the city of Janesville is proposing to build the public-private Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center, a two-sheet ice area and multi-sport facility at Uptown Janesville on Milton Avenue. The facility would include space that could accommodate both hardcourt and turf-based sports.
Angileri said UW-Whitewater hasn’t discussed with the city the prospect of the new facility as a home for any of UW-Whitewater at Rock County’s athletic practices or games. A member of the Friends of the Indoor Sports and Convention Center, a private stakeholders group pushing for the project, did not respond to an inquiry on the prospect.
Acting Janesville City Manager Dave Moore said Wednesday that neither has he heard from UW-Whitewater about any sports facility considerations in the emerging plan to relaunch sports at UW-Whitewater at Rock County.
However, Moore said in a brief phone interview Wednesday that UW-Whitewater recently contributed a letter of support for the Woodman’s Center project as part of city’s application for millions of dollars of federal and state funding for the proposed sports and convention center.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.