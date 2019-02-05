WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater on Tuesday announced two finalists for director of strategic engagement.
They are Susan Franzen, assistant vice chancellor for the University of Texas System since 2016, and Steve Chmielewski, a community economic development educator for UW Extension-Waukesha County since 2015.
Public forums are planned in room 275B of the UW-W University Center at these times:
- Franzen: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11.
- Chmielewski: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14.
Chmielewski’s resume is posted here: http://www.uww.edu/documents/Chmielewski_resume.pdf.
Franzen’s is posted here: http://www.uww.edu/documents/Franzen_resume.pdf.
