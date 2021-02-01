“The big question is how to restore confidence in the voting process, given we had this election where 60% of Republicans believe it was stolen.”
UW-Madison political science professor David Canon will discuss that statement Feb. 13 at a virtual fundraising event for the League of Women Voters of Beloit and Janesville. He also will examine the roles of social media, private business and the Republican party in restoring trust, as well as the history behind the idea of voter fraud.
In an interview, Canon said the country faces many challenges as it moves forward from an election that some allege was “stolen,” a situation that culminated in a mob storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
He said the role of conservative media, particularly talk radio and social media but also Fox News to some extent, will help determine if voter confidence is restored and if conspiracy theories can be constrained.
Canon said social media and talk radio have become sources of the misinformation and conspiracy theories that led to the violence at the U.S. Capitol.
“Social media helped fuel that fire by repeating these false allegations,” he said.
Canon said Facebook and Twitter also will play a role in controlling the spread of misinformation.
“They have all started to really get a handle on this by limiting the more violent type of chatter that is out there on social media,” he said. “It’s going to be a long process to get this genie back in the bottle.”
Canon said protecting free speech will continue to be a difficult balancing act. Although the United States has strong protections for freedom of speech and restrictions on censorship, those First Amendment guidelines apply to government entities and not necessarily private entities, such as businesses.
“Private actors can restrict speech if it’s harmful to their business model,” he said. “Those limitations are acceptable under the First Amendment.”
He said it will be a tough balancing act for businesses, as discourse on political differences is a centerpiece of a free society. However, when those ideas cross the line into calls for violence, companies have a right to limit dangerous speech.
“The big social media companies are having a difficult time defining where that line is,” he said.
Canon said the country can move forward if more Republican leaders step up to say President Joe Biden won the election, as some have already done.
He said the Republican Party must decide if it will excise the faction that supported the idea of a stolen election and return to its more traditional roots. He questioned if that faction will cause the party to split.
“We are going to see how that plays out in the next six months or so,” Canon said.
He said the concept of voter fraud emerged about 10 years ago during debate over voter ID laws, with Republicans favoring stricter laws and Democrats opposed to them.
“This started becoming more of a political issue because it became a partisan issue,” Canon said.
The concept gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic because more people voted early and by mail.
With record numbers voting by mail and former President Donald Trump’s repeated suggestions of voter fraud, the idea was planted during the summer before early voting began, he said.
“It became clear this was something voters were using more. There was never any evidence voting by mail was a source of voter fraud,” Canon said.
Canon said safeguards have been put in place to prevent voter fraud. For example, when a person voted early or requested a mail-in ballot, the person had to show identification and sign the voter log in Wisconsin. Each mail-in ballot in Wisconsin required a signature and witness’ signature.
After Trump claimed the election was fraught with fraud and voting irregularities, top Republican state legislators said they were reviewing thousands of complaints about the election. However, the majority involved form letters with nonspecific claims, according to research by the Wisconsin State Journal.
The newspaper was able to identify only 28 allegations of election fraud or other irregularities that were specific enough to verify. Of those, the newspaper could partially substantiate only one allegation involving 42 votes, according to The Associated Press.